Inspire Investing LLC Sells 4,581 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,581 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BWA. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 2,685.3% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 12,144.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $344,950.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,541,074.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,541,074.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.65. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $41.50.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. Bank of America cut their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.07.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

