MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.85

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.85 and last traded at $11.87, with a volume of 674165 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.38.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71.

About MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.