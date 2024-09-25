MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.85

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.85 and last traded at $11.87, with a volume of 674165 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.38.
MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71.
About MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
