Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday. 3,826,217 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session's volume of 3,670,113 shares.The stock last traded at $22.41 and had previously closed at $24.39.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMMT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Summit Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Summit Therapeutics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Summit Therapeutics from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average is $8.72.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 53,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Summit Therapeutics by 131.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 22,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

