Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 33,254 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 34,334 shares.The stock last traded at $148.72 and had previously closed at $148.28.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $789.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTWV. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $565,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

