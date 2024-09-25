Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,426 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 1,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 525.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 54.0% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $580.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp upgraded HubSpot from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.79.

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $1,705,485.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,332,333.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $179,416.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,484.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $1,705,485.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,332,333.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,012 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,253. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $532.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $491.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $564.77. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.23 and a 12 month high of $693.85. The company has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.80, a PEG ratio of 3,140.82 and a beta of 1.63.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

