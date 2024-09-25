Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 87,724 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 100,618 shares.The stock last traded at $31.01 and had previously closed at $30.93.

Insteel Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.04 million. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Insteel Industries, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insteel Industries

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.68%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIIN. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 26.8% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 353,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after buying an additional 74,791 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Insteel Industries by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 467,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,480,000 after acquiring an additional 59,591 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,717,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 270,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after purchasing an additional 27,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 97,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 27,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.