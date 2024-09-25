Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.76

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.76 and last traded at $45.74, with a volume of 1460022 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.29.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 3.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.49. The company has a market cap of $85.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,300,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,518,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,790 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,217,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,547,768,000 after buying an additional 2,996,084 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,669,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,823,454,000 after buying an additional 1,204,848 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,071,546,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130,142 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,142,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $951,150,000 after acquiring an additional 244,927 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

