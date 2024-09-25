Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Hits New 1-Year High at $263.02

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $263.02 and last traded at $262.88, with a volume of 244337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $261.63.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $68.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VO. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

