C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $105.70

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $105.70 and last traded at $105.57, with a volume of 158248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 2.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 98.02%.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $1,071,751.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,979,372.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

