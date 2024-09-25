Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Sets New 12-Month High at $58.32

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.32 and last traded at $58.25, with a volume of 107122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.35.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Unum Group from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Unum Group from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays started coverage on Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Unum Group’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,464.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 67,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $3,727,369.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,065,868 shares in the company, valued at $58,601,422.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,464.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Unum Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 20.4% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Unum Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

