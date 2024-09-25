First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sets New 12-Month High at $103.94

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $103.94 and last traded at $103.94, with a volume of 2383 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.28.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at $2,675,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 101,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,212,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at about $376,000.

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

