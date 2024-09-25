Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Stock Price Down 3%

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) traded down 3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.05 and last traded at $8.05. 21,977 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 739,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TNGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim raised shares of Tango Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $8.68.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 274.04% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $19.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 million. Equities analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $2,030,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,001,475 shares in the company, valued at $197,217,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $2,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,001,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,217,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $248,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 314,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,470.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,820,042 shares of company stock worth $18,273,107 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $17,427,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,471,000. Boxer Capital LLC increased its position in Tango Therapeutics by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 8,198,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $3,836,000. Finally, Mass General Brigham Inc acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Featured Articles

