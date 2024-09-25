First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.83

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$18.83 and last traded at C$18.74, with a volume of 56384 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.25 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.78.

Get First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.85. The company has a market cap of C$4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.27.

(Get Free Report)

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.