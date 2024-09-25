Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Hits New 1-Year High at $75.42

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.42 and last traded at $75.25, with a volume of 989962 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.21.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $77,033.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,901,741.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $77,033.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,901,741.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,046 shares of company stock worth $8,347,562 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 126.8% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

