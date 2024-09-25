Newmont (TSE:NGT) Hits New 12-Month High at $75.17

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$75.17 and last traded at C$75.04, with a volume of 28312 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$73.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Argus upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.00.

Newmont Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$68.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$59.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$86.24 billion, a PE ratio of -20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.79 billion. Newmont had a negative return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 7.0902978 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.342 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.10%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

