Centamin (TSE:CEE) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.83

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.83 and last traded at C$2.83, with a volume of 19117 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.78.

Centamin Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.15.

Centamin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

