Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $338.00

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $338.00 and last traded at $337.26, with a volume of 6327 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $336.24.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $317.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,356,000 after buying an additional 363,303 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 377.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 82,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,317,000 after purchasing an additional 65,467 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 981.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 29,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,527,000 after purchasing an additional 27,212 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,799,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 200.1% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

