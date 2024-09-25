Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.21

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$14.21 and last traded at C$14.18, with a volume of 25432 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.05.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Slate Grocery REIT from C$9.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$833.67 million, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.66.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

