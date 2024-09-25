Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.21

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$14.21 and last traded at C$14.18, with a volume of 25432 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.05.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Slate Grocery REIT from C$9.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, September 6th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Slate Grocery REIT
Slate Grocery REIT Stock Down 0.8 %
About Slate Grocery REIT
Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Slate Grocery REIT
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Is Rivian Stock a Bargain Buy With 60% Upside Potential?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- 4 Catalysts Poised to Push Caterpillar Stock to Record Highs
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Why Small-Cap Stocks Could Be Ready to Outperform After Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.