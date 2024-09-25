Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Shares Down 3.2%

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) fell 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.40 and last traded at $8.48. 48,527 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 227,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

A number of brokerages have commented on PPTA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.25 price target on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Perpetua Resources in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $566.05 million, a P/E ratio of -32.48 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.30.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Herr Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 5.8% in the second quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 1,450,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the second quarter worth about $124,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Perpetua Resources by 37.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 16,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

