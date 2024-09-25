Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Sets New 52-Week High at $53.14

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.14 and last traded at $53.07, with a volume of 521743 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.16.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Stock Up 5.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $787.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the first quarter worth about $5,410,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 192.8% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 93,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 61,320 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,193,000. Fore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,691,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $856,000.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

