DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Cut to Moderate Sell at Hsbc Global Res

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DOYU. HSBC lowered shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DouYu International from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

DouYu International Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of DOYU opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $300.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.62. DouYu International has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $20.17.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $142.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DouYu International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DouYu International by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 50,531 shares during the period. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd increased its stake in shares of DouYu International by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd now owns 371,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 109,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in DouYu International in the 2nd quarter worth $3,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

