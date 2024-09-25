VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.37

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.37 and last traded at $50.31, with a volume of 999375 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.71.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 48.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,524,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,480 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,629,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,157 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 8,167,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,396,000 after buying an additional 1,230,234 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 98.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,450,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,183,000 after acquiring an additional 720,329 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3,409.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 721,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,944,000 after purchasing an additional 700,758 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

