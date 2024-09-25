VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Hits New 1-Year High at $64.63

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.63 and last traded at $64.60, with a volume of 4658 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.44.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.99. The company has a market cap of $873.98 million, a PE ratio of -1,289.82 and a beta of 0.68.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2465 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4,699.34%.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.
