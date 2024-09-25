VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Hits New 1-Year High at $64.63

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.63 and last traded at $64.60, with a volume of 4658 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.44.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.99. The company has a market cap of $873.98 million, a PE ratio of -1,289.82 and a beta of 0.68.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2465 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4,699.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF ( NASDAQ:CDC Free Report ) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.31% of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $10,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

