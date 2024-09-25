Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Shares Down 3.2%

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) fell 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.10 and last traded at $27.10. 8,736 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 190,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

DNTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Baird R W raised Dianthus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $817.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average of $26.19.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,376.42% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 281.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 29,159 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $334,000. Great Point Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 21.3% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 757,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,615,000 after buying an additional 132,929 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

