SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) CTO Timothy Stonehocker Sells 20,337 Shares

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 20,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $99,244.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,039,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,071,266.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Timothy Stonehocker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

On Thursday, July 11th, Timothy Stonehocker sold 208,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $1,196,000.00.

SoundHound AI Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SOUN stock opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.97.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 195.65% and a negative return on equity of 93.28%. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 16.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SoundHound AI by 16.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,070,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,471 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SoundHound AI by 239.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 296,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 209,154 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 92.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 997,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 479,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 1,039.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 213,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 195,011 shares during the period. 19.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SOUN. Northland Securities raised their target price on SoundHound AI from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SOUN

SoundHound AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.