Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Shares Down 3.9%

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.55 and last traded at $17.62. Approximately 226,770 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,610,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.34.

Lemonade Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.41.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $122.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.77 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 44.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.34%. Lemonade’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.97) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lemonade

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $37,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,108.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Lemonade during the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.