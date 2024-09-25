Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Archrock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Archrock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Archrock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Archrock Stock Down 0.8 %

AROC stock opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.51. Archrock has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.93.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Archrock had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $270.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.61 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Archrock will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archrock during the second quarter worth about $1,315,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 2nd quarter valued at $435,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Archrock during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Archrock by 58.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,998 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 567,240 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,470,000 after buying an additional 361,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

