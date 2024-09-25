Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Up 3%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) traded up 3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.78 and last traded at $8.70. 1,073,461 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 5,439,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Enovix from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Enovix from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley raised shares of Enovix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Enovix from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Enovix Trading Up 5.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.52.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 91.21% and a negative net margin of 1,434.34%. The company had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Enovix

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enovix by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 150,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 61,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,093,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,881,000 after acquiring an additional 164,717 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Enovix by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,239,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,556,000 after acquiring an additional 540,399 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Enovix by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,034,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,946,000 after acquiring an additional 171,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC boosted its holdings in Enovix by 55.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 229,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 81,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Further Reading

