Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Announces $0.78 Quarterly Dividend

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.78 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th.

Edison International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Edison International has a payout ratio of 55.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Edison International to earn $5.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.

NYSE EIX opened at $85.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.91. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Edison International had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on EIX. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Edison International from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.83.

In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 23,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $2,041,913.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,182.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $187,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 23,896 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $2,041,913.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,182.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,223,342. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

