OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 7th

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.4213 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

OGE Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 73.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect OGE Energy to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.67 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.2%.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

OGE stock opened at $40.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.74. OGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day moving average of $36.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $662.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OGE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OGE Energy

About OGE Energy

(Get Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.