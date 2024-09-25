VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Shares of VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.54. 537,115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,467,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

VNET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of VNET Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $274.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.56 million. VNET Group had a negative return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 34.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that VNET Group, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VNET Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in VNET Group in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in VNET Group by 1,199.7% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 42,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 39,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VNET Group by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 84,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 42,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

