Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) rose 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.68 and last traded at $14.40. Approximately 311,378 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,423,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Optoelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

The firm has a market cap of $621.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average is $10.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.14 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 34.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 272.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

