Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Trading 3.9% Higher

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.91 and last traded at $44.74. 90,091 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 584,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.07.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Trading Up 3.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.54.

Institutional Trading of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 42,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

