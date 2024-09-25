Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) were down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.21. Approximately 848,611 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 4,736,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.15.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($5.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric had a negative return on equity of 117.46% and a negative net margin of 29,540.78%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
