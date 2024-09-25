Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) were down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.21. Approximately 848,611 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 4,736,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($5.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric had a negative return on equity of 117.46% and a negative net margin of 29,540.78%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Busey Bank bought a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

