Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Up 4.1%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.72 and last traded at $10.71. 581,454 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,966,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $5.80 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.16.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,016,459 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $612,884,000 after buying an additional 17,298,604 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 10.0% during the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 11,083,569 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $90,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,685 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,238,873 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,668,000 after purchasing an additional 42,126 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at $59,033,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 111.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,853,606 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,978,000 after purchasing an additional 977,142 shares during the period. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

