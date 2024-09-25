American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.18 and last traded at $22.95. 116,151 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 951,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.03.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMSC shares. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of American Superconductor in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on American Superconductor from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $889.06 million, a P/E ratio of -61.62 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.12.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $40.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.55 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Superconductor Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the second quarter valued at $28,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. 52.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

