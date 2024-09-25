Regal Rexnord Co. (RRX) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Regal Rexnord has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Regal Rexnord has a payout ratio of 12.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Regal Rexnord to earn $11.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

Regal Rexnord Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $168.48 on Wednesday. Regal Rexnord has a twelve month low of $97.18 and a twelve month high of $183.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of -351.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.15. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regal Rexnord will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RRX. Barclays reduced their price target on Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James began coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.29.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

