Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) was up 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.43 and last traded at $28.42. Approximately 282,931 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,115,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.44.

AR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day moving average of $30.23. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 141.90 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $978.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $1,262,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 248,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,268,682.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at about $740,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,056 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,307,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 0.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 300,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 1,021.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 483,725 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after buying an additional 440,578 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

