TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.702 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

TC Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years. TC Energy has a payout ratio of 89.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect TC Energy to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.3%.

TC Energy stock opened at $47.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.76. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.47.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.29. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

