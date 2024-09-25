DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

DENTSPLY SIRONA has raised its dividend by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a payout ratio of 27.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.72. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $37.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XRAY shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on XRAY

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.