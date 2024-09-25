Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Trading Up 4%

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) was up 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.15 and last traded at $3.15. Approximately 144,536 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,632,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

CLNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $97.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.45 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLNE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,314,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,167,000 after purchasing an additional 702,049 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,101,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,071,000 after acquiring an additional 100,271 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,764,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 246,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,367,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 19,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 813,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 39,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

