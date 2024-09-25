Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) shot up 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.84 and last traded at $11.82. 20,515 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,050,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sigma Lithium from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.87.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.23). Sigma Lithium had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $45.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.70 million. Analysts forecast that Sigma Lithium Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sigma Lithium

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fourth Sail Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 1,572.2% during the second quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 3,134,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,712,000 after buying an additional 2,947,331 shares during the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 2,604,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,328,000 after acquiring an additional 334,034 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,258,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,202,000 after acquiring an additional 466,688 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,703,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 16.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,243,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,960,000 after purchasing an additional 179,355 shares in the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sigma Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.