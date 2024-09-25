TC Energy Co. (TRP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.96 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:TRP opened at C$63.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$60.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$55.25. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$44.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.82.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.78 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 10.68%. As a group, analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.5431472 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TC Energy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Richard Prior sold 18,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.00, for a total value of C$1,138,284.00. In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 17,127 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.71, for a total transaction of C$1,074,049.58. Also, Director Richard Prior sold 18,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.00, for a total transaction of C$1,138,284.00. Insiders sold a total of 95,479 shares of company stock worth $5,860,018 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TC Energy from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on TC Energy from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.69.

View Our Latest Report on TRP

About TC Energy

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.