First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Position Boosted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 246.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 12,139 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 51,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CIBR opened at $59.66 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $59.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.