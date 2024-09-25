ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Stake Boosted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 289.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,911 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 378,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,929,000 after purchasing an additional 25,087 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $681,000. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $696,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 80,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 19,899 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TQQQ stock opened at $71.65 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $85.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.13.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Profile

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

