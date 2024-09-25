AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,152 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.74% of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 354,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after acquiring an additional 84,011 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth $1,523,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at $310,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,818,000.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIIG opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.66. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.99 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Profile

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FIIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment grade, corporate debt securities. The portfolio aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity between three and ten years FIIG was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

