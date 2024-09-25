AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 57.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 14.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,408,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,037,000 after purchasing an additional 551,567 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its stake in MongoDB by 156.3% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 656,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,222,000 after purchasing an additional 400,705 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $153,990,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 109.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 445,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,625,000 after purchasing an additional 232,101 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in MongoDB by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 549,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,480,000 after purchasing an additional 204,284 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $36,610.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,824.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total value of $36,610.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,824.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $72,424.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 35,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,475,893.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,005 shares of company stock worth $5,802,746. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.56.

Get Our Latest Report on MongoDB

MongoDB Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ MDB opened at $279.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.74 and a 52 week high of $509.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of -99.62 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $260.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.49.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.