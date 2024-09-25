Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 99.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,386 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 181.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period.

Shares of VTIP opened at $49.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.31. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $49.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.444 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

