AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.19% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNOV. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter worth about $212,000. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Schulz Wealth LTD. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000.

Shares of BATS FNOV opened at $47.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $652.61 million, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.54.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

