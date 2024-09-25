AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 829 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNOV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November by 16.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 514,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after purchasing an additional 74,218 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,828,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,379,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,474,000. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November by 11.9% in the second quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 118,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 12,645 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of GNOV stock opened at $34.45 on Wednesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.51.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF -November (GNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

